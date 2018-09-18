Election day in former state Senator Carlos Uresti’s district

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The final round of a special election to fill a vacant Texas Senate seat is underway.

Republican Pete Flores faces Democrat Pete Gallego in the runoff for Senate District 19. The winner will succeed former state Senator Carlos Uresti who resigned after being convicted of fraud .

Flores is a former state game warden from San Antonio, and Gallego is a former congressman and state representative from Alpine.

State Senate District 19 stretches from San Antonio to West Texas.

The polls will be open until 7 tonight. To find out whether you’re eligible to vote in the race or to find your polling location, visit the Bexar County Elections website.