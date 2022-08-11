Election day now a school holiday in San Antonio’s Northside ISD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The largest school district in San Antonio will be giving students an extra day off in November.
Officials with the Northside ISD tell FOX 29 classes will not be in session November 8. They say safety concerns prompted the move.
Since several schools in the district are used as polling places, the district wanted to keep students off campus. So the decision was made to Election day a school holiday.
Other school districts in the region, including Northeast ISD and Southwest ISD are considering similar moves.
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen tells FOX 29 that she is hoping all of the state’s school districts will follow Northside’s lead.