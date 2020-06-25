Elective surgeries suspended in Bexar County as COVID-19 cases surge
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO ( KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued an Executive Order suspending elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties. Abbott issued the order Thursday to ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients as the number of hospitalized patients continue to rise. Hospitals in these four counties will have to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary.
“These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients,” said Abbott. “ As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.”
Through this proclamation, the governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in the Executive Order to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.