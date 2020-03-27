      Weather Alert

Electric line work to cause temporary lane closures on Southeast Loop 410

Don Morgan
Mar 27, 2020 @ 7:49am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is going to replace some overhead electric lines across Southeast Loop 410 this weekend.

That means temporary lane closures for drivers traveling in both directions near the job site.

Crews will begin the project on Southeast Loop 410, about a half mile west of the Southton Road intersection, Saturday morning. They’ll work 7:30 A.M. until 8:00 P.M both Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll be back at 9 A.M. Monday and will have the project wrapped up by 4 P.M.

Along with the temporary lane closures, drivers will encounter rolling roadblocks that will slow or stop traffic near the work site.

CPS says they’re not expecting any power outages while they replace the line.

