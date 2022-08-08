Electrical malfunction likely cause of a fire that damaged convenience store on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews were able to extinguish a fire at a West side convenience store Monday morning before it spread to neighboring businesses.
Firefighters got the call from Northstar Grocery on Westshire Drive at around 7 A.M.
There was a lot of smoke when they arrived at the scene and getting inside was difficult due to the burglary bars on the windows.
Once they were able to enter the store, they searched for the source of the fire. They tracked to inside of a wall.
The exact cause hasn’t been determined but it appears the fire was sparked by an electrical malfunction.
The building suffered heavy smoke damage but no injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time of the fire.