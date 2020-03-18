      Weather Alert

Eleven confirmed coronavirus cases in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 17, 2020 @ 8:20pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – There are now 11 confirmed cases of COVID -19 in San Antonio.

San Antonio Metro Health reports four cases are travel-related, four involve people who had close contact with these travelers, and three positive coronavirus cases are under investigation.

“This is exactly what we expected,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger,  San Antonio Assistant City Manager. ”These individuals were placed in quarantine because of their close contact to positive travel-related cases to minimize the potential for community spread.”

You can view the San Antonio Metro Health chart of COVID-19 cases and investigations here. 

Earlier Tuesday, Medina County reported its first case of COVID-19. The 57-year-old woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently
traveled to Japan.

 

