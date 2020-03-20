      Weather Alert

Eleven deputies under quarantine returning to duty

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 20, 2020 @ 5:53am
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Texas Primary Election night, March 3, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Eleven Bexar County sheriff’s deputies who were quarantined are returning to duty.

They had been placed on medical administrative leave after guarding an inmate who was being medically treated by a University Hospital resident physician who tested positive for COVID-19.  The  inmate was tested for the novel coronavirus and the results came back negative

The 11 deputies who were placed on medical leave March 17  for precautionary measures have been notified and will return to duty.  The sheriff’s department says  each deputy assigned to guard the inmate never came in contact with the physician who was diagnosed with COVID-19.  The inmate who was being treated did, and out of an abundance of caution all deputies were placed on leave until COVID-19 test results were received.

During this time, neither the inmate or the deputies showed any symptoms of the coronavirus.

There are no inmates in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with COVID-19.

