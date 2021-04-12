Elijah Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger spar over ‘Indiana Jones 5’ announcement
VES 2021 via Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger discovered that not everyone shares his negative movie opinions — especially if they’re about a beloved franchise.
The Midnight Sun star took to Twitter on Friday to vent his frustrations regarding the recently announced Indiana Jones 5, which will see Harrison Ford reprise the titular role.
This time, however, joining the 78-year-old actor will be newcomer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will star as the movie’s female lead. In addition, director James Mangold will be taking over the reins left behind by Steven Spielberg.
Obviously, not everyone was in love with the announcement — with Schwarzenegger venting his frustration online.
“I love Indiana Jones but just not sure about this,” he reportedly tweeted Friday, according to screenshots taken by Daily Mail.
Following his outburst, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood jumped to the movie’s defense and asked the 27-year-old to clarify what he dislikes about the newly announced film.
Quipped Woods, “Not sure about what exactly? the mighty force of Phoebe Waller-Bridge? the brilliant James Mangold?”
Schwarzenegger responded with a succinct, “Another film!”
As it turns out, Woods was open to the movie’s criticism and agreed, “haha. fair!”
With the fourth Indiana Jones movie in mind, the 40-year-old actor added “a chance for redemption is hopeful.”
All tweets have since been deleted.
The polarizing fourth film, titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, came out 19 years after the third installment and received moderate reviews at the box office.
The fourth movie also starred embattled actor Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s son, Mutt, but it was announced in 2017 by screenwriter David Koepp — via Entertainment Weekly — that the character will not appear in the fifth installment.
Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.