Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall today in San Antonio
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, left, stands with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after introducing her during a campaign event, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Marshalltown, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas has 228 delegates up for grabs in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing some presidential candidates making last-minute campaign stops in the Lone Star State.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a couple of events in Texas this week. She’ll be in San Antonio for a town hall this afternoon with former mayor and ex-HUD Secretary Julian Castro. The doors at the Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station on East Commerce will open at 4:30, and the town hall is scheduled to begin at 6:30.
Saturday, Warren will be in Houston where she earned a bachelor’s degree. The Oklahoma native taught at the University of Houston before teaching at the University of Texas School of Law in Austin.
Warren’s appearance in San Antonio comes just days after her rival, Bernie Sanders held a rally at Cowboys Dance Hall. Michael Bloomberg launched his national campaign in San Antonio in January.