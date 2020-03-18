      Weather Alert

Ellen DeGeneres tackles social distancing boredom with jigsaw puzzle

ABC News
Mar 18, 2020 @ 2:00pm
(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres is doing her best to amuse herself while her daytime talk show is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she’s social distancing…with a 4,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

However, DeGeneres reveals in a series of Twitter posts that she ran into a tiny snag along the way.

The first clip shows the 62-year-old Ellen host eagerly preparing to dive into the puzzle.

In the second though, she claims to have counted all of the pieces and they only add up to 3,999. “It’s not fun. It’s not fair,” she says in frustration, before declaring, “I’m not gonna do it.” Instead she explains, she’ll read a book.

In the final installment, she tells her followers that she has found the piece, so the puzzle is back on. The book — which ended up being Moby Dick — will have to wait.

She’s not too disappointed though. “I didn’t want to read about a whale,” she says. “I mean, they’re pretty, but no.”

