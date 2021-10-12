Ellen Pompeo reveals what it was like to reunite with Kate Walsh on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo is delighted to be working alongside Kate Walsh once again on Grey’s Anatomy.
The series star spoke with E!’s Daily Pop about their long-awaited reunion, revealing that emotions were riding high when they both saw each other for the first time on the set.
“[We] may have shed a tear,” the actress admitted. “We may have hugged and cried a bit.”
Pompeo plays Dr. Meredith Grey, who has a complicated history with Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery — the ex-wife of Patrick Dempsey‘s Derek Shepherd. Dr. Montgomery first appeared in the season 1 finale of Grey‘s and memorably introduced herself Derek’s wife before extending a hand and telling Meredith, “And you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.”
The characters’ relationship evolved over the years as they grew to respect one another. Walsh departed Grey‘s at the end of the third season to star in the six-season spinoff, Private Practice.
Pompeo explained why it was so special to work alongside Walsh again.
“All of us from the original cast, we do share such a special bond,” said Pompeo. “We went through something that only a few people can understand what it was, and to see all of that hard work and all of that craziness that we went through — you know, getting famous so quickly and the show was such a big deal — and to come together again and the show is still on the air, to know that our work has had such an impact, is pretty moving.”
Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 18th season, airs Thursdays on ABC.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.