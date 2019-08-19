Elliott no fan of ‘Zeke who?’ comment by Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs near Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his agent are not very happy with a comment by team owner Jerry Jones over the weekend.
Jerry Jones was asked about Elliott after the team’s preseason game in Hawaii Saturday and responded with “Zeke who?”
The running back’s agent didn’t like that comment.
“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN Monday.
Jones later clarified that he wanted Elliott to know he was just making a joke.
Arceneaux said Elliott is continuing his holdout while training in Cabo San Lucas.
ESPN reports Elliott is currently subject to more than $900,000 in fines so far for not reporting to training camp.
Jerry Jones says he has no concerns about Elliott being ready to play