Elmendorf man indicted after mother dies from neglect with sores, maggots in open wounds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Elmendorf man was indicted last week on charges of elder abuse after his mother died from neglect in her own bed.
Officials said Juan Huerta’s charges were upgraded during the grand jury indictment on April 7 from third-degree felony injury to an elderly person to first-degree serious bodily injury to an elderly person by omission.
“This case is bar none the worst case of neglect of an elderly person I have ever seen,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
Deputies discovered Huerta’s mother dead laying in her bed inside of her home and reported she had large sores on her body, she had bones that were exposed and there were maggots living inside her wounds.
His mother reportedly became bedridden in 2013. Investigators said Huerta became her primary caretaker and earned money weekly for his services.
Officials said he remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $200,000 bond.