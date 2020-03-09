      Weather Alert

Elmendorf man killed in officer-involved shooting

Dennis Foley
Mar 9, 2020 @ 6:08pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed at the scene of a family violence investigation in Elmendorf Monday afternoon.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a neighbor called police after seeing the man dragging a woman by her hair into a home on Blue Horizon.

Elmendorf police got to the home first and were later joined by the sheriff’s office.

Salazar said at some point, the suspect — described as a man in his 40s — pulled out a screwdriver.

A deputy shot the man several times, killing him nearly immediately.

The sheriff said deputies and EMS have been to the home multiple times for similar issues, including a visit by EMS as recently as last week.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and working to identify the man.

