Elon Musk states on “X” that he plans to visit the Texas/Mexico border

By Don Morgan
September 27, 2023 7:49AM CDT
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Elon Musk is visiting Paris for the VivaTech show where he gives a conference in front of 4,000 technology enthusiasts. He also took the opportunity to meet Bernard Arnaud, CEO of LVMH and the French President. Emmanuel Macron, who has already met Elon Musk twice in recent months, hopes to convince him to set up a Tesla battery factory in France, his pioneer company in electric cars. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The ongoing crisis at the border has the attention of Elon Musk.

The billionaire plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

Musk staed on “X”, formerly known as Twitter, that he had a conversation with Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales and that the Congressman confirmed to him that the migrant situation is “serious.”

Musk did not state exactly  when he plans to go to the border or what he plans to do while he is there.

According to Customs and Border Protection, immigrant encounters at the border are up nearly 30 percent in the last month.

There were nearly 5,000 immigrant apprehensions the weekend of September 16 alone.

The Rio Grande Valley sector, which is where immigrant arrivals have ramped up over the recent weeks, is dealing with unprecedented numbers of immigrants arriving in Eagle Pass.

RGV Officials say more than 46,500 immigrant encounters were made by border patrol agents in August.

