Elon Musk states on “X” that he plans to visit the Texas/Mexico border

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The ongoing crisis at the border has the attention of Elon Musk.

The billionaire plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

Musk staed on “X”, formerly known as Twitter, that he had a conversation with Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales and that the Congressman confirmed to him that the migrant situation is “serious.”

Musk did not state exactly when he plans to go to the border or what he plans to do while he is there.

According to Customs and Border Protection, immigrant encounters at the border are up nearly 30 percent in the last month.

There were nearly 5,000 immigrant apprehensions the weekend of September 16 alone.

The Rio Grande Valley sector, which is where immigrant arrivals have ramped up over the recent weeks, is dealing with unprecedented numbers of immigrants arriving in Eagle Pass.

RGV Officials say more than 46,500 immigrant encounters were made by border patrol agents in August.