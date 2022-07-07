Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

By SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future.
Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals.
He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go.
It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister.