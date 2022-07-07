      Weather Alert

Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

Associated Press
Jul 7, 2022 @ 4:04am

By SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future.

Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals.

He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister.

 

TAGS
Boris Johnson resigns British Prime Minister
Popular Posts
Abandoned 18-wheeler carrying migrants found near Port San Antonio
Cibolo restaurant employee stabs manager during argument over wages
San Antonio man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for child porn
Bexar County sheriff's deputy arrested for DWI, evading arrest
Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio teen
Connect With Us Listen To Us On