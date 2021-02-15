Emergency Declaration issued for Texas as winter weather pounds the state
Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — President Biden is issuing an emergency declaration for Texas amid the winter storm.
The declaration means federal resources for the state are being freed up to respond to the situation.
Texas is dealing with serious winter weather and much of the state is under a winter storm warning.
Tens of thousands of Texans are without power as the ice and snow brings down power lines but some of the blackouts are due to ERCOT’s rotating blackouts.
The state energy grid management entity says the winter storm is creating a high demand for power and higher than normal generation outages.
They’re asking all Texans to limit power usage at this time.
ERCOT has declared an Energy Emergency Alert One for the whole state of Texas.
It isn’t known how long the energy emergency will remain in effect.