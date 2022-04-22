Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday in Texas this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A severe-weather state sales tax holiday is taking place this weekend.
The holiday is to help Texans prepare for natural disasters.
Emergency preparation supplies are tax free in Texas beginning at 12:01 A.M. Saturday until midnight Monday the 25th.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office website, there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you don’t need to give an exemption certificate to avoid the sales tax.
Some of the tax free items include:
Portable generators
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
The complete list of eligible items can be found at comptroller.texas.gov.
Texans could save more than a million-dollars in state and local taxes during the holiday.