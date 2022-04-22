      Weather Alert

Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday in Texas this weekend

Don Morgan
Apr 22, 2022 @ 6:53am
FORT WORTH, TX - FEBRUARY 18: A swinging bench hangs from a tree after a snow storm on February 18, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storms have brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas. Residents have gone days without electricity and fresh water after a catastrophic failure of the power grid in the state. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A severe-weather state sales tax holiday is taking place this weekend.

The holiday is to help Texans prepare for natural disasters.

Emergency preparation supplies are tax free in Texas beginning at 12:01 A.M. Saturday until midnight Monday the 25th.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office website, there is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you don’t need to give an exemption certificate to avoid the sales tax.

Some of the tax free items include:

Portable generators
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

The complete list of eligible items can be found at comptroller.texas.gov.

Texans could save more than a million-dollars in state and local taxes during the holiday.

 

TAGS
Emergency Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday texas
Popular Posts
17 year old girl stabs two men at Southeast San Antonio home
San Antonio woman shot to death while checking on knock at her door
Shavano Park police warn public about possible gas station scam
HEB needs to fill warehouse positions. Holding job fair Wednesday
San Antonio Police arrest 3 when chase ends at Northeast side apartment complex
Connect With Us Listen To Us On