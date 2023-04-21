Emergency supply tax free holiday in Texas April 22-24.

Drone angle view of San Antonio with afternoon thunderstorm.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thursday night’s storms have reminded us that the weather can turn violent this time of year.

To help Texans prepare, the annual Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend.

Beginning at 12:01 A.M. Saturday through midnight Monday, supplies you would need in the event of a natural disaster will be tax free in Texas.

You can buy qualifying items in-store, online, by telephone or custom order.

Qualifying items include:

Portable generators.

Emergency ladders.

Hurricane shutters.

Axes.

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers – nonelectric.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Ice products – reusable and artificial.

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated).

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns.

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Items that DO NOT qualify include:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

You can learn more about the tax free holiday at comptroller.texas.gov