Employee at H-E-B in New Braunfels tests positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An employee at the H-E-B store in New Braunfels has tested positive for COVID-19, company officials say.
The individual last worked at the store at 651 Walnut May 5.
“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected,” read a statement on the company’s website. “All Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then, and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices.”