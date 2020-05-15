      Weather Alert

Employee at H-E-B in New Braunfels tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 15, 2020 @ 1:24am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An employee at the H-E-B store in New Braunfels has tested positive for COVID-19, company officials say.

The individual last worked at the store at 651 Walnut May 5.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected,” read a statement on the company’s website. “All Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then, and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices.”
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 H-E-B New Braunfels
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Traffic