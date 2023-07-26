Engineer, and convicted spy, admits to running brothel on Northeast side

A Golden State electrical engineer has admitted in court records to running a brothel out of a Northeast side massage parlor.

Derek Wai Hung Tam Sing is the subject of a five year long investigation by the Texas Attorney General and DPS.

KSAT 12 reports Sing was supposed to have entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

He is facing a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The AG and DPS began their investigation of a spa owned by Sing on Austin Highway back in July of 2017.

The business reportedly operated under the names Meridian, Green Tea Spa and Executive X while its employees were openly operating as a brothel.

Details of the investigation also uncovered Sing was travelling between San Antonio and Sacramento where he was reportedly was operating brothels in Sacramento and Fresno.

At the same time, the state of California was investigating Sing.

California investigators also found women working in Sing’s California brothels were also travelling to work at his San Antonio location.

According to an affidavit in the case, confiscated text messages from the phones of working girls show rates for sexual activity running at around $260-an-hour.

A decade ago, Sing was arrested and later convicted of corporate espionage when it was shown he broke his confidentiality agreement with the aerospace company he worked for stealing company plans and schematics and sending them to overseas competitors.

In July 2016 Sing was convicted of corporate espionage charges and sentenced to a year in federal prison.

It appears Sing almost immediately came under the suspicions of the Texas Attorney General just after his release from prison.