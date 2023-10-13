English company coming to San Antonio, 1,500 new jobs coming with it

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio can expect more than 1,500 new jobs coming to the area over the next few years.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that JCB, Inc. will build a new facility to produce telescopic handlers and aerial work platforms in the Alamo City. The project is expected to create more than $265 million in capital investment and will create added job growth through 2028. To help make the project happen, JCB is getting a grant of $5.6 million dollars from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $42,000 from the Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Texas remains the best place in America for businesses to call home,” said Governor Abbott. “Companies from across the nation and around the world continue to relocate to Texas and expand here because we offer an unmatched economic climate with business-friendly policies that empower them to succeed. We are proud to welcome JCB to San Antonio and look forward to the hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions in investment this new facility will bring to hardworking Texans in Bexar County. Working together, we will continue to strengthen our manufacturing industry and build a brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

The exact location in San Antonio is not known, but city officials are excited about the coming impact the expansion will bring.

“Today, we celebrate the world’s largest, privately-owned construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment manufacturer joining our San Antonio community,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Committed to reinvigorating American-made products, JCB is strengthening and expanding its North American manufacturing network with its new facility. We are thrilled that JCB is bringing 1,500 new, quality jobs to San Antonio.”

The exact location and timetable for construction has not been announced.

Founded in 1945 in Staffordshire, England, JCB is a leading manufacturer of construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment.