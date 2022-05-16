Enrollment is now open for San Antonio’s new Ready to Work program

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is kicking off enrollment for the $200 million workforce training initiative aptly named Ready to Work.
The Ready to Work program is designed to help remove financial, mental, and social barriers for qualified local residents committed to earning industry-recognized certifications, Associate’s Degrees, or Bachelor’s Degrees, city officials said in a press release. Participants will have access to tuition assistance, support services and emergency assistance to ensure training completion, as well as job placement and retention services.
Enrollment opened today online at readytoworksa.com, as well as via phone at 3-1-1 (ask for Ready to Work) and in person at Alamo Colleges District, Project Quest, Restore Education or Workforce Solutions Alamo.
“I thank the leadership of the Ready to Work team, our partners and members serving on our Ready to Work Advisory Board and Subcommittees,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “I’d also like to thank so many employers who have already pledged support, and I encourage our business leaders who have not yet done so to embrace the Ready to Work movement. Together, we will drive the economic health of our community forward.”
Residents interested in enrolling for Ready to Work must be at least 18 years old, permitted to work in the United States, a resident of San Antonio, not currently enrolled in college courses, willing to take workforce readiness assessments, and household income may not exceed 250% of federal poverty guidelines, which city officials say are periodically updated. Currently the federal poverty guidelines state the threshold is $33,957 for an individual, or $69,375 for a household of four as of January 2022.
More than 800 residents have already enrolled.
According to the training catalogue, Ready to Work includes specialized training, certifications and degrees in a variety of industries like aerospace, architecture, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy, utilities, trades, finance, insurance, healthcare, IT and cybersecurity, and more.
“We have been working behind the scenes for months to prepare for this day,” Ready to Work Executive Director Michael Ramsey said. “Together, with our partners, training providers, and employers, we are inviting our neighbors to take this important step to start on the path to improve their quality of life.”
The $200 million Ready to Work workforce development program funded by a 1/8-cent sales and use tax collected through December 2025.