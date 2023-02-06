Ensuring Food Security: The Plan to Provide Irrigation for America’s Farmers
February 6, 2023 2:13PM CST
Congressman Cliff Bentz, who represents Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, and the newly appointed Chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife & Fisheries joins the Lars Larson Show to tell us his plans on improving the federal policies and laws that so significantly affect America’s use and protection of our freshwater, our oceans, and our wildlife.
