Ensuring Food Security: The Plan to Provide Irrigation for America’s Farmers

By Lars Larson
February 6, 2023 2:13PM CST
Congressman Cliff Bentz, who represents Oregon’s 2nd congressional district, and the newly appointed Chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife & Fisheries joins the Lars Larson Show to tell us his plans on improving the federal policies and laws that so significantly affect America’s use and protection of our freshwater, our oceans, and our wildlife.

The post Ensuring Food Security: The Plan to Provide Irrigation for America’s Farmers appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

