Episode 16: Cancun Conundrums, Curses!

Dennis Foley
Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:20pm
Fox News Radio’s Matt Napolitano, Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, and Energy 94.1’s Mijo all gather to test themselves to see if they are truly “master debaters” with this week’s topics.
