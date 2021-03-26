      Weather Alert

Episode 18: An Alpha Dog Appears!

Dennis Foley
Mar 25, 2021 @ 11:08pm
Energy 94.1’s Ernie Martinez and ESPN San Antonio’s James Pledger meet up to debate the past week of news while trying to see if they can beat the Alpha Dog!
