      Weather Alert

Episode 19: The Yelling, The Wishy-Washy, and The Boring

Dennis Foley
Apr 22, 2021 @ 9:35pm
Combat Culture’s Matt Ryan, comedian Roman Garcia, and Fox News Radio’s Matt Napolitano all convene to try to win over the very sharp debate criticisms of the judge, Isaac from Atlanta.
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot after telling two people to quiet down
2 dead, 2 wounded, including San Antonio police officer, in traffic stop shooting
Not enough votes to push "constitutional carry" bill through Texas senate
Severe weather possible Friday for greater San Antonio and Austin areas
Mother of missing San Antonio toddler indicted on tampering with evidence charge