News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Master Debaters
Episode 20: The Oscars, Numbers, and Racist USA
Dennis Foley
Apr 30, 2021 @ 3:22pm
Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, ESPN San Antonio’s James Pledger, and Energy 94.1’s Mijo all gather to spar over the past week of news in this week’s edition of Master Debaters.
Popular Posts
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
Judge Wolff says Governor Abbott's allegations of abuse at immigrant holding center "completely false"
New Video Trey's Take On The Latest Covid Numbers
Bexar County Deputy arrested on assault charges
Severe weather chance coming Tuesday, Hill Country flooding possible Wednesday
Recent Posts
EF-1 tornado confirmed near Hondo
2 hours ago
Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying
2 hours ago
Episode 20: The Oscars, Numbers, and Racist USA
3 hours ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON