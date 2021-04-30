      Weather Alert

Episode 20: The Oscars, Numbers, and Racist USA

Dennis Foley
Apr 30, 2021 @ 3:22pm
Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, ESPN San Antonio’s James Pledger, and Energy 94.1’s Mijo all gather to spar over the past week of news in this week’s edition of Master Debaters.
