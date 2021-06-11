      Weather Alert

Episode 23: Matter of Trust, Kept Up With Kardashians, and Moon Moves

Dennis Foley
Jun 10, 2021 @ 10:51pm
ESPN San Antonio’s Rob Thompson, Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, and Combat Culture’s Matt Ryan get creative this week as they discuss the price of PSLs (pumpkin spice lattes?), Mario Kart level driving, and much more on this episode of Master Debaters.
