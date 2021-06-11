Weather Alert
Episode 23: Matter of Trust, Kept Up With Kardashians, and Moon Moves
Dennis Foley
Jun 10, 2021 @ 10:51pm
ESPN San Antonio’s Rob Thompson, Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, and Combat Culture’s Matt Ryan get creative this week as they discuss the price of PSLs (pumpkin spice lattes?), Mario Kart level driving, and much more on this episode of Master Debaters.
Popular Posts
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to sign bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Trey's Take From One Of His Favorite Places
Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Comal County makes arrests after more than 30 years in Canyon Lake cold case
How to watch this week's rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse
Recent Posts
Argument between two women leads to shooting on San Antonio’s Southwest side
7 mins ago
Police detain man for suspicion of DWI after crash on Broadway
29 mins ago
Birds bring another delay for Boerne bridge project
1 hour ago
