Episode 24: Hot Weather, Sticky Baseballs, and Potential Pandering

Dennis Foley
Jun 17, 2021 @ 11:04pm
ESPN San Antonio’s James Pledger, Energy 94.1’s Ricardo, and freelance journalist Ryan Broderick all get judged by KTSA’s Katy Barber on their debating prowess.
