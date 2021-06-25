      Weather Alert

Episode 25: Fighting Flight Attendants, Fake Foods, and Faulty Phrases

Dennis Foley
Jun 24, 2021 @ 11:42pm
ESPN San Antonio’s Rob Thompson, ESPN San Antonio’s James Pledger, and radio host Guy David take on the past week of news to see who can be crowned this week’s Master Debater!
