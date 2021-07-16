      Weather Alert

Episode 26: KTSA Research Robot Judge & “Drink Your Matcha and Shut Up”

Dennis Foley
Jul 15, 2021 @ 11:23pm
Fox News Radio’s Matt Napolitano, Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, and Energy 94.1’s Mijo bring their arguments before the “KTSA Research Robot” in hopes of being named this week’s Master Debater!
