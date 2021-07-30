Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Master Debaters
Episode 27: Olympics, Money for Shots, Family as Friends
Dennis Foley
Jul 29, 2021 @ 11:09pm
American Ground Radio’s Stephen Parr, San Antonio Sports Star’s James Pledger, and comedian Roman Garcia hash it out on this week’s episode of Master Debaters.
Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Pedestrian slips and falls into the path of a pickup on San Antonio's North side
Go Fund Me set up for popular local comedian Cleto Rodriguez as he recovers from COVID-19
Recent Posts
Episode 27: Olympics, Money for Shots, Family as Friends
5 hours ago
Abbott issues new executive order reaffirming no new mask mandates in Texas
11 hours ago
SEC votes to invite Texas, Oklahoma
11 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On