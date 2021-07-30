      Weather Alert

Episode 27: Olympics, Money for Shots, Family as Friends

Dennis Foley
Jul 29, 2021 @ 11:09pm
American Ground Radio’s Stephen Parr, San Antonio Sports Star’s James Pledger, and comedian Roman Garcia hash it out on this week’s episode of Master Debaters.

Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Pedestrian slips and falls into the path of a pickup on San Antonio's North side
Go Fund Me set up for popular local comedian Cleto Rodriguez as he recovers from COVID-19
Connect With Us Listen To Us On