      Weather Alert

Episode 31: Streaming Sellouts and Florida Flocks

Dennis Foley
Oct 1, 2021 @ 12:44pm
Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, Fox News Radio’s Matt Napolitano, and Combat Culture’s Matt Ryan join the show this week in an effort to win over the judge, Travis from Vermont, to be crowned this week’s Master Debater.
Popular Posts
Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu
WATCH: Massive fireball traveling 32,000 mph caught on video
Man stabs coworker at San Antonio business
Trey Ware, aka Alfred Zuzubrewski, with an important message
San Antonio man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Connect With Us Listen To Us On