      Weather Alert

Episode 4: The Debate Debate

Dennis Foley
Oct 1, 2020 @ 10:43pm
Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri, Dana Cortez Show’s DJ Automatic, and freelance journalist Ryan Broderick call convene to hash out their differences on this week’s episode of Master Debaters.
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming