Episode 5: Nudes, Noods, and No-Debate Attitudes

Dennis Foley
Oct 16, 2020 @ 12:28am
Combat Culture’s Matt Ryan and comedians James Ponce and Roman Garcia took “no debate” to mean “no, debate!” and discussed their differences on this week’s episode of Master Debaters.
