Epstein accuser details alleged encounter with Prince Andrew
In this image taken from video issued by the BBC, Virginia Roberts Giuffre speaks during an interview on the BBC Panorama program that will be aired on Monday Dec. 2, 2019. Roberts Giuffre says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 is asking the British public to support her quest for justice. She tells BBC Panorama in an interview to be broadcast Monday evening that people "should not accept this as being OK." Giuffre's first UK television interview on the topic describes how she was trafficked by notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Andrew three times, including once in London. (BBC Panorama via AP)
(CBS News) – In a dramatic interview with the BBC, Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre shared details about her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew. It comes as the prince deals with fallout from his own interview with the BBC about his relationship with Epstein.
“He knows what happened. I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me,” Giuffre said.
In her first interview on British soil, Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Her interview was taped before Prince Andrew went public, in his own interview, where he strenuously denied all allegations.
“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady,” he said.
But Giuffre doubled down on accusations that the prince had sex with her on three occasions. She said she was brought to London by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, where she was instructed to dance with Prince Andrew at a nightclub.
“It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, his sweat was like it was raining,” Giuffre said.
Then she described what happened next at a townhouse after the club.
“It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting. Um, he wasn’t mean or anything. But he got up and he said, ‘Thanks,’ and walked out and I sat there in bed just horrified and ashamed,” Giuffre said. “It was a wicked time in my life, it was a really scary time in my life. I had just been abused by a member of a royal family.”