Equipment malfunction likely cause of fire at CPS substation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is releasing information about a fire that damaged a substation on the South side earlier this week.
It happened Monday near Pyron and Hancock Avenues as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.
The utility says it may have been the result of an equipment malfunction. They say it’s not unusual for electrical equipment to fail when it runs all the time.
CPS took the substation offline as a safety precaution so crews could extinguish the fire. As a result, about 5,000 CPS customers were without power for nearly an hour.
Some area businesses had to close down and residents were left with no air conditioning or a fan to help stay cool.
The fire is still under investigation.