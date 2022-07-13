      Weather Alert

Equipment malfunction likely cause of fire at CPS substation

Don Morgan
Jul 13, 2022 @ 5:35am
CPS Energy /Photo-CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is releasing information about a fire that damaged a substation on the South side earlier this week.

It happened Monday near Pyron and Hancock Avenues as temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.

The utility says it may have been the result of an equipment malfunction. They say it’s not unusual for electrical equipment to fail when it runs all the time.

CPS took the substation offline as a safety precaution so crews could extinguish the fire. As a result, about 5,000 CPS customers were without power for nearly an hour.

Some area businesses had to close down and residents were left with no air conditioning or a fan to help stay cool.

The fire is still under investigation.

TAGS
CPS Energy San Antonio south side substation fire
Popular Posts
Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck
18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio's East side
15 year old dies in crash while attempting to get away from New Braunfels Police
"Invasions", "Front Doors" and Illegal Immigrants
First Lady Jill Biden to speak at National Latino Conference in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On