ERCOT, CPS Energy ask you to conserve power

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — ERCOT is again requesting you to conserve power as the heat returns to the San Antonio area for the summer season.
CPS Energy is requesting you to reduce power usage from now until 7 p.m. this afternoon in an effort to prevent rolling outages.
“All of our local plants are up and running, and virtually all of them are at full capacity. Our 300,000 customers participating in our Demand Response programs will be called on to reduce their use. We’re asking our other customers to help even further by conserving energy to support the grid,” said CPS Energy’s Chief Customer & Stakeholder Engagement Officer Rudy Garza.
CPS Energy’s recommendations: