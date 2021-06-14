      Weather Alert

ERCOT, CPS Energy ask you to conserve power

Dennis Foley
Jun 14, 2021 @ 2:17pm
Photo: ERCOT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — ERCOT is again requesting you to conserve power as the heat returns to the San Antonio area for the summer season.

CPS Energy is requesting you to reduce power usage from now until 7 p.m. this afternoon in an effort to prevent rolling outages.

“All of our local plants are up and running, and virtually all of them are at full capacity. Our 300,000 customers participating in our Demand Response programs will be called on to reduce their use. We’re asking our other customers to help even further by conserving energy to support the grid,” said CPS Energy’s Chief Customer & Stakeholder Engagement Officer Rudy Garza.

CPS Energy’s recommendations:

  • Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 – 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.
  • Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.
  • Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler. Remember: fans cool people by moving air across the skin. They don’t cool rooms and should be turned off in empty rooms.
  • Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Close shades and blinds on windows exposed to direct sunlight.
  • Charge electric vehicles after 9 p.m.
TAGS
CPS Energy ERCOT
Popular Posts
Trey's Take Video on "Birthing Person"
Trooper accused of flipping pregnant woman's SUV during traffic stop
How to watch this week's rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket
Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On