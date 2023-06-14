KTSA KTSA Logo

ERCOT issues “Weather Watch” ahead of expected increased power demand

By Don Morgan
June 14, 2023 4:51AM CDT
Share
ERCOT issues “Weather Watch” ahead of expected increased power demand
Photo: ERCOT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas says a Weather Watch will soon be in effect.

The alert was issued Tuesday notifying Texans about its forecast of increased energy demand due to this week’s higher temperatures.

ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas released the following statement:

“Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

ERCOT’s 6 day supply and demand dashboard is predicting the possibility that all-time peak demand could set a record later this week as temperatures exceed 100 degrees for several days.

The Weather Watch will last from June 15th to June 21st.

More about:
ERCOT
hot weather
power demand

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
2

National Weather Service says chance of thunderstorms continues through Tuesday
3

San Antonio police officer arrested after hidden camera, footage found in ex-girlfriend's home
4

Officials identify man shot and killed while getting a haircut at North Star Mall in San Antonio
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who died after being hit by a car in Downtown San Antonio