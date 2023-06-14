ERCOT issues “Weather Watch” ahead of expected increased power demand

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas says a Weather Watch will soon be in effect.

The alert was issued Tuesday notifying Texans about its forecast of increased energy demand due to this week’s higher temperatures.

ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas released the following statement:

“Grid conditions are normal when we issue a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

ERCOT’s 6 day supply and demand dashboard is predicting the possibility that all-time peak demand could set a record later this week as temperatures exceed 100 degrees for several days.

The Weather Watch will last from June 15th to June 21st.