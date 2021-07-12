ERCOT releases initial post-winter storm reliability plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott today outlining strategies the council is undertaking to achieve power reliability goals.
The letter is in response to a letter the Governor published to the Public Utility Commission of Texas and ERCOT last week.
ERCOT reported the organization has increased the amount of electricity generation and worked to ensure generation supply will meet demands, implemented protocols to ensure price certainty during emergency weather conditions, purchased more reserves as well as released reserves to meet customer demand and procured additional reserves.
“These strategies, combined with the enhanced enforcement tools provided by the Texas Legislature, will ensure greater stability and reliability of the Texas electric grid,” Abbott said. “I work every week with the PUC and ERCOT to ensure that Texans have the reliable electric power they expect and deserve.”
The council gave the homepage of the official ERCOT website a facelift to provide the public with clear and understandable information. The website will be fully redesigned by the end of the year.
ERCOT reported the organization has been working closely with the PUC and attended stakeholder meetings in order to identify opportunities in an effort to address public concerns.
The council said they will be releasing a plan later this week that ensures grid reliability and improves communication.
“We have made a lot of progress in recent weeks at ERCOT, but we know there is still much work to be done,” ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones said. “All of us at ERCOT share your desire to restore the public’s trust in our organization. We know that this is only attainable by working closely with the leadership and staff at the PUC and by continually focusing on enhancements that will help ensure a reliable grid.”
Read: ERCOT Letter to Gov. Greg Abbott
