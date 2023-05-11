Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early morning TV viewers noticed something was missing when they turned on the tube Thursday.

FOX 29 KABB morning news anchor Ernie Zuniga announced Wednesday that he was stepping away from the front of the camera.

Zuniga, who has been with the station for 22 years, anchoring Fox News First since the early morning program began 17 years ago.

Zuniga didn’t give a specific reason for leaving KABB. His post on social media stating:

” I have made the painfully difficult, yet necessary decision to end my time at FOX San Antonio later this month.”

He went on to thank the viewers, the women who shared the anchor desk with him over the years, members of the behind the scenes crew and his wife.

Zuniga didn’t share what his plans are after leaving FOX 29, but did say he has no intention of leaving San Antonio and will continue serving the community.

“I will take some time to consider my next chapter, and whether it will involve a TV camera. God willing, I still have plenty to give to this wonderful community.”