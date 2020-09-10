ESPN replaces longtime “Monday Night Football” theme song
FILE - Hank Williams, Jr. performs in concert at The BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. on Aug. 19, 2017. Williams, along with Dean Dillon and Marty Stuart, will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you ready for some football?
Looks like ESPN thinks you should be watching it alone.
The network has pulled the plug on the Hank Williams Jr. theme song for Monday Night Football.
They say the change is being made because Hank Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here for Monday Night” doesn’t fit during this time when people should be social distancing.
The song had been used as the MNF theme from 1989 until 2011. It was brought back in 2017.
So what’s going to replace it?
ESPN is going back in time even further and will use Little Richard’s 1956 classic “Rip It Up”. The opening lyrics about it being Saturday night will likely be changed.
A network source claims replacing Hank Jr. with Little Richard has nothing to do with the protests for racial justice that have been taking place across the country.