Ethics complaint filed against Sen. Ted Cruz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Seven Senate Democrats have filed ethics complaints against Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley for objecting to the counting of electoral votes and making allegations of election fraud.
A letter to the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics states that Cruz and Hawley legitimized allegations of election fraud that led to a violent mob storming the Capitol January 6.
“These insurrectionists ransacked the building, stole property and openly threatened Members of Congress and the Vice President,” the seven senators stated in the letter. “By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely.”
The complaint was filed by Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, and Tim Kaine of Virginia. The group claims that Cruz’s and Hawley’s objections on January 6 were part of an ongoing effort by President Trump and his allies to obstruct the counting of electoral votes that would confirm Joe Biden won the election.
“The President filed dozens of meritless lawsuits, made direct threats to state and local officials, and issued false public statements alleging election fraud,” states the complaint.
The seven senators want the Senate to determine whether the actions of Cruz and Hawley constitute improper conduct or other violations of the Senate code of ethics. They’re also suggesting censure or expulsion for the two senators.
Cruz and Hawley have denounced the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Hawley has issued a statement in response to the ethics complaint.
“Joe Biden and the Democrats talk about nity but are brazenly trying to silence dissent. This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge,” said Hawley. Democrats appear intent on weaponizing every tool at their disposal–including pushing an unconstitutional impeachment process–to further divide the country. Missourians will not be cancelled by these partisan attacks.”