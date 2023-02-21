Even For Austin, That Was a Crazy Weekend

Crime and fear of it know no party, race, gender or income level.

It got real, real fast, for the People’s Republic of Austin last weekend, as street racers terrorized residents and drivers, and attacked police cruisers.

The police response is being widely slammed as too little, too late.

Which, of course it would be. Austin is way understaffed and underfunded, the legacy of a multi-year love affair with “defunding” and “reimagining” public safety.

Turns out you have to “imagine” more cops way before you call them.