Everyone’s Yelling At This Mom

The supercool place to go out to eat when I was a little kid was Howard Johnson’s.

Google it, Millenials!

Now, a mom on TikTok (“moms on TikTok” sounds like a meme) is taking flak for sharing that she brought her 5 year-old son to their local Hooter’s for his big day.

The waitresses sang Happy Birthday, and it sounds like a good time was had by all.

Until she opened herself up to the court of public opinion…where they blasted her for being a bad parent, etc. etc.

I would argue that if you are spending time with your child, you’re probably already NOT a “bad” parent.

And, anyway, the real battle is over when people who are not your child’s parents expose them to things without your knowledge or approval.

This…is just chicken wings.