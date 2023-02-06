Everything We “Want”

Fossil Fuel Extraction , fraacking , and Oil Pump pumping oil out of the ground in West Texas with Wind Turbines surrounding landscape - new and old technology , producing energy

Have you noticed the common denominator with everything we are being told we want these days?

We don’t really want it.

I’ll start with fake meat, literally and figuratively.

Axios: “After years of hype, the tide is turning against the first generation of plant-based protein makers”, adding that sales are in a death spiral for Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. (I’ve tried some of their products, and they’re not awful, but they’re not as good or better than what they’re simulating.) More consumers tried their stuff during the supply-chain shortages, but very little customer loyalty emerged. For all the hype, we apparently don’t want to go “beyond” meat, as long as there IS meat.

Then there’s wind energy. Even riding the wave of tax subsidies and Democratic Party cheerleading, the German firm Siemens just reported a billion-dollar loss in the Q4, and took exactly zero orders for wind turbines. Part of what’s hurting them is staggering expenses for warranty-backing these behemoths in the face of frequent failures or collapses. Not only does wind stop blowing when you need energy the most, but apparently the customer demand from utilities all around the world has tapered off too.

Or consider Joe Biden, the currently unpopular president of the United States. While all the leading lights of his party are acting-out enthusiasm for his Rooseveltian accomplishments, huge majorities of Democratic rank-and-filers are saying explicitly “no” to his running for reelection next year.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a new AP/NORC poll that shows only 37 percent of Democrats want him to seek a second term, asked the question: “Does the Democratic Party Care What Its Voters Think?”

From electric cars to 80-year-old political hacks, from “green” energy to “plant-based” foods, we don’t seem to want what they keep telling us we want.