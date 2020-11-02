EVO Entertainment announces new paintball, airsoft park in Schertz
Photo: EVO Entertainment
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — It’s more than just movies, bowling, and games at EVO Schertz.
EVO Entertainment announced it will be opening a 10 acre paintball and airsoft park at its facility along Interstate 35.
The company said the park will feature five courses within two different play environment.
The move is to expand entertainment options that are more “COVID-safe”.
“With the limitations we continue to face during the pandemic, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to get creative and offer something we’ve never done before,” said EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitch Roberts. “With the addition of our non-contact paintball and airsoft course, we can now offer our guests a new option for outdoor entertainment while still safely practicing social distancing.”
The company said in addition to the standard health and wellness checks, the equipment will be thoroughly sanitized after each use.
The park is set to open in late November.