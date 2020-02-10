Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Astros in sign-stealing scandal
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Alex Bregman #2, Marwin Gonzalez #9 and Carlos Correa #1 after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros. He contends that the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career. The suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking the Astros forfeit their nearly $31 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.