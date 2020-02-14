Ex-Dallas officer not guilty of assault in fatal shooting
This booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Monday, June 26, 2017, shows Dallas police officer Christopher Hess. The Dallas police officer has surrendered to authorities after being indicted on a count of aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of a woman. Hess is being held at the Dallas County jail on a $250,000 bond. He's accused in the January death of 21-year-old Genevive Dawes. Hess is the first Dallas officer in 43 years to be indicted for an officer-involved shooting that resulted in death. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)
DALLAS (AP) — A jury has found a former Dallas police officer not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in 2017.
The Dallas County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Christopher Hess.
He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the killing of Genevive Dawes.
Hess shot a dozen times into a car as Dawes reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser, rammed a fence and was backing up again when the officer opened fire.
Prosecutors argued that his actions were unreasonable. His attorneys said the shooting was justified because the car presented a threat.